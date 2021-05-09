How Just One Grain of Pollen Can Damage Your Car

Has the pollen ever been this bad in the Hudson Valley before? I honestly don't remember my car looking like this. Everywhere you look the you'll see pollen covering vehicles in the Hudson Valley. Just how bad is it for your car?

It's such a common color coat right now we might as well come up with a name for it. A lot of our cars are heavily coated in pollen. I guess it's just that time of year.

All this pollen means we're getting closer and closer to warmer weather but it also has its downside. It's an absolute nightmare for people with allergies. It didn't bother me so much when I was younger and I don't think it was this bad for me last year but I have been really struggling this week.

Constant sneezing and watery eyes is the least of my concerns now.

Besides wreaking havoc on your sinuses it can also do quite a number on your car's paint job. According to Simply Autos, they claim that just one grain of pollen can damage your cars coat of paint. Pollen is very acidic and can erode the paint away and even cause fading. Once the pollen gets into tiny holes in the steel it can then cause oxidation which is rust.

Thankfully, it's not a hard problem to remedy. All you have to do is get your car in the wash it off as soon as possible. Don't wait. Don't rely on this month's rain to take care of it. You need a good rinse and wash.

