How Can You Help Fight Hunger in Dutchess County?

Hunger is a real problem in our country and in our community. You'd be surprised how many of your friends and neighbors have had to take advantage of a local food bank at one time or another. Especially during a crisis like a pandemic. And you might wonder if there is any way you can help. There is a way, and it's easy. All you have to do is pick up some non-perishable food items. Or go through your cabinets and share what you already have.

The Poughkeepsie Public Library District and Dutchess Outreach are inviting you to help Close the Book on Hunger. Now through this Saturday, Oct. 17, you can drop off a non-perishable food donation at Adriance Memorial Library on Market Street in Poughkeepsie or at the Boardman Road Branch Library during regular business hours. Can't get out during the week? There will also be a special morning collection this Saturday from 9AM - noon at Adams Fairacre Farms on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie.

The list of most needed items at the Dutchess Outreach Food Pantry include pasta and sauce, cereal, large cans of meat ravioli, chili or beef stew. Also cans of tuna fish, instant mac and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, and canned fruits and vegetables.

The Close the Book on Hunger Food Drive is part of the Great Give Back, something that libraries across New York State do every October to honor and enrich their communities. To see of full list of needed items or for more information, visit the Poughkeepsie Public Library District facebook page or the Dutchess Outreach facebook page.