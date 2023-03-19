‘Mountaintop Retreat’ Waiting For Perfect Hudson Valley Buyer

The beautiful property in Hopewell Junction includes a gym, stunning views, and the potential to make more income. It's not every day a home like this comes on the market and I have a feeling that many people are going to be interested in it.

Not only is it a comfortable home, but it's a fabulous house to entertain in. Let's take a look...

What beautiful home is for sale in Hopewell Junction, NY?

J. Colton, Jeff S. Colton Lic R.E. Broker Tp via realtor.com/Canva J. Colton, Jeff S. Colton Lic R.E. Broker Tp via realtor.com/Canva loading...

This one speaks for itself, just look at that beautiful sky and the picture looks like something right out of a magazine...

What else does this Hopewell Junction, NY property offer?

J. Colton, Jeff S. Colton Lic R.E. Broker Tp via realtor.com/Canva J. Colton, Jeff S. Colton Lic R.E. Broker Tp via realtor.com/Canva loading...

The home has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a heated granite pool and a 1 bedroom apartment that has its own parking. The apartment is perfect for additional family or you can rent it out and have another source of income. Wow.

J. Colton, Jeff S. Colton Lic R.E. Broker Tp via realtor.com/Canva J. Colton, Jeff S. Colton Lic R.E. Broker Tp via realtor.com/Canva loading...

I might actually work out if I had a gym right where I lived (pictured below). Not only can you use it as a gym, but it could also be a yoga or dance studio.

Get our free mobile app

There are so many possibilities with the house, but the best part is coming up...

J. Colton, Jeff S. Colton Lic R.E. Broker Tp via realtor.com/Canva J. Colton, Jeff S. Colton Lic R.E. Broker Tp via realtor.com/Canva loading...

Taaa-daaaa.....imagine waking up to that view? The view (pictured below) is STUNNING and it overlooks Beekman, Hopewell Junction and Lagrange, it's just beautiful.

J. Colton, Jeff S. Colton Lic R.E. Broker Tp via realtor.com/Canva J. Colton, Jeff S. Colton Lic R.E. Broker Tp via realtor.com/Canva loading...

The property is located at 60 Mountain View in Hopewell Junction NY and is listed for $1,199,990. We hope the right buyer gets it and enjoys the spot.

We are talking about New York, here's how to adopt a highway in the state and cool parks in the area:

5 Things To Know About Adopting a Highway in New York State Here are a few things that you might not know about adopting a highway. Do you need to pick up trash? If so how often? Can you keep the money from the recyclables?