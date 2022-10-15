HomeGoods Has a Vacation House in the Hudson Valley You Can Book

HomeGoods has a secret Hudson Valley vacation home that they're giving you a chance to stay in -- and you'll get to take home your favorite items from the house.

I know lots of people who say they "live" at HomeGoods, but now you can actually spend the weekend in a house that's been decorated by the discount store. HomeGoods has announced that it is "reimagining the typical vacation rental home" and offering some lucky customers the chance to book a trip to the 'House of HomeGoods" this fall.

The rental home is located in an undisclosed part of the Hudson Valley and will be available for bookings for four weekends in October and November. The stay will also include a "treasure hunt experience" that will change each week.

House-of-HomeGoods-7 HomeGoods loading...

Guest bookings are being released on a first-come, first-served basis every day at the HomeGoods website. Those who are lucky enough to snag a reservation will only have to pay $29.99 a night for a Friday to Sunday stay at the store's two-bedroom Hudson Valley home. The house will feature distinctive decorations that coordinate with special activities and experiences planned for each week.

The best part is that guests will be able to take home a selection of their favorite finds from the house to decorate their own space at home.

The home will be available on the weekends of October 21, October 30, November 6 and November 13. The first theme weekend is "Find Creativity", featuring surprise HomeGoods finds that guests will be able to discover to inspire their own creativity.

House-of-HomeGoods-3 HomeGoods loading...

Guests on Halloween weekend will experience the "Find Festivity" theme that will have the home decked out in autumn colors. "Cozy fall comforts" will also greet visitors to celebrate the season.

On the weekend of November 4, the home's decor will be inspired by nature. Warm patterns and textures will be used all over the home, reflecting the beauty of the Hudson Valley.

And finally, guests who are lucky to snag a stay during the November 11 weekend will find a home that mimics the charm of a rural European town.

House-of-HomeGoods-6 HomeGoods loading...

Sarah Ajamian, the Manager of Marketing at HomeGoods, says the Hudson Valley home will be an extension of the feeling customers get when they walk the aisles of the off-price retail store.

At HomeGoods, our customers enjoy exploring the aisles of endless finds that leave them feeling inspired after every shopping trip... We're excited to offer consumers this bookable getaway that transforms with each stay to create a truly unique experience for guests, just like shopping at HomeGoods.

House-of-HomeGoods-5 HomeGoods loading...

With only one rental available per weekend, these getaways are booking fast. If you'd like to stay at the House of Homegoods, get ready to refresh your browser and start clicking. Good luck.

