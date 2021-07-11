Home Décor Superstore Opening in Poughkeepsie

We love seeing new businesses pop up in and around the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County is getting a taste of home décor that many are calling "HomeGoods gone wild."

While Middletown is already lucky enough to have one, Poughkeepsie is getting its first-ever At Home décor store.

If you have driven down Route 9 in Poughkeepsie recently, you've probably seen a new addition to the Shoppes at South Hills sign. A quick search reveals that the At Home Décor Store will be opening it's Poughkeepsie location on September 8th, 2021.

The home décor warehouse is listed at 1895 South Rd in Poughkeepsie. But if you're familiar with the area, you'll know that is the address for Chuck E Cheese. As of right now, there is no news of Chuck E. Cheese closing, but we reached out to At Home and they told us "Currently, that is the projected address for our new At Home location."

At Home carries around 50,000 home décor products such as furniture, rugs, artwork, mirrors, bedding, seasonal décor and storage products. Plus the average At Home location is around 110,000 square feet, so whatever you might be looking for they probably have.

According to the At Home website, they have "1,000's of new arrivals every month" and a ton of space making socially distant shopping super easy.

Mark your calendars and clear space in your home for September 8th, 2021 for the opening of At Home The Home Décor Superstore's Poughkeepsie location. Just in time for fall decorating.

To learn more about At Home and other store locations in and around the Hudson Valley visit AtHome.com or visit their Middletown location at 100 N. Galleria Drive.

