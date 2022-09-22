Historic Wappingers, NY Barn Demolished After Early Morning Accident

An early morning accident in Wappingers ended with a demolished historic building.

In the early morning hours of September 22, 2022, it was reported by that parts of Route 9D in Wappingers Falls were closed due to an accident and fire department activity according to Dutchess County Emergency Management on Facebook.

Later in the morning, The Town of Wappingers reported that a vehicle had crashed into a structure causing a fire that "rapidly spread through the entire structure." Thankfully, the driver survived the crash and was rescued by first responders at the scene.

Unfortuantely, the building the driver crashed into was one of the oldest buildings in the Wappingers area dating back to 1865. The Town of Wappingers wrote on Facebook:

Sadly, the Hughsonville Hamlet and Townn of Wappinger lost this morning one of our oldest historical buildings (1865) - the Red Barn across from Marlorville road. The structure was demolished after the main fire was extinguished.

The owner of the Red Barn, Rebecca, was at the scene of the accident when it occurred and, according to the Facebook post, had just finished renovations on the historic structure.

The accident and fire closed down Route 9D in Wappingers from Middlebush Road to Old Hopewell and New Hamburg Roads. Schools in the Wappingers Central School district were delayed as buses would have to find other routes.

If you're interested in learning more about the historic buildings scattered throughout Wappingers Falls, the Town of Wappingers put together a page dedicated to the Historic Sites & Museums in the area.

