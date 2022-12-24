The extensive amount of history that lives in the Hudson Valley is mind blowing. There are pieces of history throughout each county, some of it hidden and other pieces in front of us.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States lived in Dutchess County, NY with his wife, Eleanor Roosevelt. His cousin was also very well known, Margaret Suckley who resided at the famous Wilderstein estate.

Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with a tiki bar in the basement for guests to see.

One of the most historic post offices is located in Dutchess County, NY. FDR played a role in it by insisting that the post office have a certain look. He suggested the "Kipsbergen" which holds a lot of meaning and history behind it, mostly being an 18th century, Rhinebeck home. This was occupied by his ancestors, known as the Beekmans.

This Dutchess County, NY Town Was Once Known Under Another Name

Rhinebeck, NY is a town located in Dutchess County, NY. Some may also refer to it as a small or quaint village with sophistication.

There are historic homes, beautiful architecture to see, museums, galleries and more. For nature lovers, there are also hiking and biking trails.

Kipsbergen Was Once The Name Of This Picturesque Place In The Hudson Valley

Driving through Rhinebeck, NY, I caught a glimpse of the sign with a name underneath of it, "Kipsbergen". I immediately thought to myself that this must have been it's historic name before it became Rhinebeck.

Where Does The Name Kipsbergen Come From?

According to the Museum of Rhinebeck History, there's a deed that showed a transfer of land between individuals. This would have been done between Jacob Kip and Evert Van Wageninge in regards to the "south of the land" and "to the north of the land".

It was not stated how many acres were involved but there's a large amount that was called "Kipsbergen—so named because the Kips (Henry & Jacob) were the only ones of the 5 partners who signed that 1688 deed with the Indians to actually settle there."

With these documents and information provided from the Museum of Rhinebeck History, it seems that, "Henry’s son John, signer of this 1709 deed, thought he was selling property from his father’s estate. It’s likely that John’s sister Catlyntje was getting married to Matthys Sleight, and this deed was a settlement of her portion of the land."

Therefore, Henry and his brother Jacob would each have a piece of this divided land.

"Cipsberg" was also known as Kipsbergen.

What's The Most Fascinating Part About The Hidden History Of Kipsbergen?

"All these families, however, trace themselves back to Kipsbergen, and the 709 Kip deed shines light on a moment of great importance in the lives of all of these individuals and on the future of Dutchess County."

When Did Rhinebeck, NY Get It's Name?

"In 1713, the name “Ryn Beck” was used. Today Rhinebeck has 437 National Historic Register sites. The Sixteen Mile Historic District is composed of 30 contiguous riverfront estates associated with landowners in the Hudson Valley dating from the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries."

Have you ever been to Rhinebeck, NY before? Did you know about Kipsbergen? Share with us below.

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY? Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's.

According to Wilderstein.org , the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein.

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala. Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein.

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture."