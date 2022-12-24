Candy Canes Dethroned as New York’s Favorite Christmas Candy

We flip the calendar and now we can officially start celebrating the holidays without being yelled at for "celebrating too early."

CandyShop.Com is at it again this holiday season doing important work and researching candy trends across the US. After collecting data, they compiled a list of the Top Christmas Candy By State.

This year there was a big upset in our home state of NY. Last year's top contender was knocked down to the #2 spot. More on that in a second.

New York's Favorite Christmas Candy for 2022

Lets work our way up from the bottom. Coming in at #3 is the holiday mini Reese's Peanut Buttercups. You know the ones that are wrapped carefully in Gold, Red and Green foil and fit perfectly into a stocking.

#2 is the classic Candy Cane. Now, this is a shocking twist as candy canes took the #1 spot last year for New Yorkers. Do I love peppermint? No, but a candy cane brings the perfect amount of holiday cheer and in all is the most festive candy, in my opinion.

Moving on to the big stuff. Taking the number 1 spot this year from Candy Canes in NY for the top Christmas Candy is, drum roll, please...

Snickers Trees! I for one had absolutely no idea Snickers came in any other shape other than square/rectangle. I thought trees were Reese's thing. Oh well! Maybe we'll see an uptick in Snickers trees across the Hudson Valley now that its reportedly so popular in New York.

In addition to losing the top spot in New York for Top Christmas Candy, Candy Canes also saw a fall in 3 other states including New Hampshire. CandyShop.com explains:

Candy canes are not the universally-loved Christmas candy you might think. They are often found on the WORST Christmas candy list, in fact. People who don't like them cite reasons like they can be messy to eat, hard to unwrap in one whole piece and, once sucked on for a while, become sharp and dangerous.

Interested in seeing where your favorite Christmas candy is most popular? Check out the CandyStore.com map below:

