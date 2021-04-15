Historic Hudson Valley Church Is Actually a Famous Recording Studio
There's more than meets the eye for this church.
If you've ever strolled around Woodstock, New York, there's a good chance you saw this church up on a hill. But what if I told you it's not a church? Well, not anymore at least. This church is actually a famous recording studio. Look through the pictures inside below.
Recording music is a spiritual experience in Woodstock, New York.