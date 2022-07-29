New Trend in the Hudson Valley? Lifeguards Hired for Private Parties Amid Shortages
I've heard of private chefs, private concerts, even a private barber. A private lifeguard, however, is something completely new. Nonetheless, it's coming to the Hudson Valley.
Lifeguard Shortages in the Hudson Valley
Like many industries in New York, qualified lifeguards are in short supply. Lake Taghkanic State Park in Columbia County, NY recently announced they needed to close their beach to swimmers on Mondays and Tuesdays because of the staffing shortage. Could a private gig be enough for lifeguards to lather on the sunscreen and hop up in the high chair? Here's what being offered in Dutchess County, NY:
Private Lifeguards in the Hudson Valley, NY
You can already rent somebody's private pool (more on that in a sec), but what about a lifeguard for your own backyard oasis? A recent Facebook post from a Hopewell, NY resident was looking for just that. "Hi Everyone, our family is seeking a lifeguard for a family party in our backyard", the post began. "$25/hr. Please message me if interested." Public pools and parks may be having a hard time finding job applicants, but the comments came rolling in for this private gig...
Hire a Lifeguard in Dutchess County, NY
"That’s a great idea!", said one Dutchess County resident. "Message me I may be able to help if you haven’t found one", chimed in another. Other comments tagged (presumably) potential lifeguards for the job. So renting a private lifeguard may in fact be possible in the Hudson Valley, but back to renting a private pool...
Pool Rental in the Hudson Valley
A new app called Swimply has recently hit the market, and it allows hourly rentals of private pools (think Airbnb, but with water). Currently there are rentals available in Ulster, Orange, and Dutchess County, NY. Rentable lifeguards and pools? Why not do both?! If it's too rich for your blood, check out some of the best public options in the Hudson Valley below.