Hiker Falls 20-Feet at Kaaterskill Falls

A 65-year old hiker suffered a very serious fall at Kaaterskill Falls Trail which resulted in physical injuries.

On October 3, Greene County 911 called the forest rangers in regard to an injured hiker on the Kaaterskill Falls Trail. Rangers arrived on the scene at approximately 1:05 p.m. on October 3.

Rangers assisted with the carry-out of an injured hiker. The hiker, who was identified as a 65-year old from Sunnyside, which is a borough of Queens suffered an awful fall while hiker the trail.

According to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation, the hiker fell backward off of Bastion Falls, falling approximately 20-feet, which resulted in very serious injuries.

Kaaterskill Falls and the surrounding areas are notorious for people falling from cliffs or, injuring themselves while hiking in the area. While the area is one of the beautiful natural lands in New York State, however, caution must be used when visiting the trails and falls.

The 65-year old hiker was placed in a litter and carried out to the road at approximately 1:15 p.m. The hiker was transported by ambulance to a waiting helicopter, which transported the hiker with physical injuries to a local hospital for treatment.

While this is a common situation that occurs at New York State's gorgeous natural lands, you must be aware of the dangers that can be present at locations like Kaaterskill Falls. Numerous people every year, fall and injure themselves or worse.

Be sure to be aware of your surroundings when hiking or exploring, and always take your time, especially if you're unfamiliar with the area. The Hudson Valley and surrounding areas attract many people from outside our area each year, so it's important for people to make themselves aware of what can occur on the trails.