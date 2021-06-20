Hike Naked in the Hudson Valley this Month

I love hiking in the Hudson Valley. We have trails that weave through some of the most gorgeous scenery I have ever seen. On June 21, your views may be... obscured.

This may be a reminder for some, but for others, it's a warning of sorts. Monday, June 21st, 2021 is the First Day of Summer on the official calendar. On the unofficial calendar Monday, June 21st, 2021 is Hike Naked Day.

As a member of several Hudson Valley hiking groups on Facebook, I've seen memes stating that June 21st is Hike Naked Day. At first, I thought it was a joke and gave it a "LOL." Curiosity got the best of me and after a little research, I found that people actually hike naked on the first day of summer.

VeryFitWell.com wrote back in 2020 that many hikers bare it all on Hike Naked Day. It's more common overseas, but some do take part in the unofficial holiday.

Of course, there are many laws and rules when it comes to nudity in New York. If you're thinking of taking to the Hudson Valley trails in your birthday suit looking for an enjoyable breeze, you may want to think again. NYSenate.com explains that public lewdness is a class B misdemeanor.

Up until June of 2020, hiking in a state of nature was allowed at a popular Hudson Valley trail. Mohonk Preserve was home to Split Rock, a favorite hiking spot to many naturalists.

Mohonk Preserve issued a statement last June explaining that nudity was no longer allowed at Split Rock.

With the tick situation what it is in the Hudson Valley currently, I wouldn't suggest celebrating Hike Naked Day...but that's just me.

