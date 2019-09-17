High Traffic Poughkeepsie Deli Up For Sale

UPDATE: According to the owners of the business, South Gate Grocery and Deli is no longer for sale. The popular Poughkeepsie deli with a prime location along Route 9 will be staying in the family.

More than 45,000 cars pass South Gate Grocery and Deli. Established in 1980, the business sits on .27 acres and has just under 3,000 square feet of usable space. The free-standing building was built in 1975 and is highly visible from Route 9.

The property sits on the corner of South Gate Drive and Route 9 and is just across the street from Friendly Ford. More than 100,000 people live within a five-mile radius of the building.

The business has a good reputation, it was difficult to find a bad review online. Steven from Facebook recalled Nick and his wife are great people. The store is ALWAYS immaculate and everything is fresh. Rich stated, Delicious, clean, A+ service. This place is a hidden gem of a deli.

Have you ever wanted to get into business for yourself? While the investment can be a little hair raising, the location is certainly prime.

