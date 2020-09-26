High-Speed Electric Car Charging Hub to be Unveiled at Local Tops

A Hudson Valley Tops Market is moving into the future with a brand new electric charging hub.

If you have an electric car there is good news for you. A brand new electric vehicle charging hub is set to be released right here in the Hudson Valley. Not only is it brand new, but it's also New York State's first EVolve NY high-speed EV charging hub. This hub will be part of an extensive EVolve NY network that will be installed at key travel corridors and urban areas in New York, according to a press release. The reason? To get more people to drive electric cars.

The new charging hub will be at Tops in LaGrangeville. It's set to be unveiled on Tuesday, September 22 at 12:30 p.m. There will be a demonstration to show just how fast the new hub can charge electric vehicles, according to the press release. There will also be multiple electric vehicles on-site, like a Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolts, and Nissan Leaf. Charging with the new hub will take as little as 20 minutes.

So even if you don't have an electric car, and have maybe been on the fence about getting one, you get a full tour of some new models and how charging works. If you plan on attending the reveal, you will be expected to follow COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a face mask.