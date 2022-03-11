What would you do in a potentially life-or-death situation? Orange County Probation Officer Jared Ruscher can now answer that question for himself.

Jumping into Action

Jared was driving to his job as a probation officer in Newburgh when he witnessed the rollover accident that so many of us heard on our traffic reports this morning on the radio. From the Orange County Government's post:

Jared was on his way to his office... when a box truck flipped onto its side. Without hesitation, Jared and [Joe Heller] leaned into the truck and extricated the unresponsive driver and another person in the vehicle. Officer Ruscher placed the driver and the passenger on the overturned side of the box truck, placing his coat under the victims until medical assistance arrived.

For the rescue, Jared and Joe climbed ON TOP of the truck to pull the driver and passenger out. If you're gonna be late for work, it may as well be because you're being a real-life superman on the side of the interstate.

Not only is Jared currently working as a probation officer, but he is a veteran as well, having served in the United States Air Force. Coming as no surprise, his employer is very proud of his actions:

We are proud of his quick-thinking and for helping someone in need of assistance during a serious emergency

Does Jared consider what he did as heroic? I was able to catch up with him this afternoon.

Jared Ruscher Responds

First and foremost, Jared wanted to make sure Joe Heller, the first good Samaritan to respond (and also a veteran of the Marine Corps), was recognized as well. He continued:

I just obviously wanted to make sure that they were ok. It was a little intense because when it happened you kind of don't know what to do, but at the same time you realize that someone just got hurt and they're in a bad position.

The outpouring of support for Jared and Joe came from all over the Hudson Valley. What does Jared have to say to everyone praising his heroics?

I would just say that I'd hope that people would do that if it was me or someone in my family that needed help... I wasn't looking to do it for praise... [but] I'd do it again and I would hope someone would do it for me.

The photos of the crash really put into perspective how intense the situation really was. Thank you, Jared and Joe!

