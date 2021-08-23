Do you know a recent high school senior with some cheerleading experience or a football coach?

Do you have spirit and live in the Hudson Valley too? Then a movie is casting someone just like you. That could be a cheer but I still don't have the moves.

I remember my glorious days on the football field like it was yesterday. I was the best damn water boy that team ever had. I was responsible for getting the players high quality H2O. I'm kidding I wasn't really the water boy. I was a defensive tackle. I had a blast but I can't help but wonder if I wasted my time. I never had a shot at a career as a pro football player.

Maybe I should have been a water boy. I recently learned that water boys or water people in the NFL can make over $50,000 a year. They even get a championship ring.

Or maybe I should have been a cheerleader. It could have at least landed me in an upcoming HBO series.

According to a post on The Hudson Valley Film Commission's Facebook page, an HBO television series will be filming in the region and they are looking to hire extras with some cheerleading experience. Anyone who applies for the role as an extra must be 18 years or older and must be able to follow the steps of cheer routine.

The production team also needs high school sports coaches who can consult the crew on the in order to film high school games realistically.

If you are interested please reach out to claudia.wasielewska@hboprod.com