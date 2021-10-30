What could this crooked tree branch be trying to tell us? Here's where to find is crazy piece of nature while hiking in the Hudson Valley.

It's October and the creepy sights just keep popping up all over the Hudson Valley. Our region isn't short on weird and haunted landmarks.

Have you peeked inside the old Bennet School for girls in Millbrook before it's demolished? Or maybe you saw the chilling pictures inside the haunted 'S' School in Goshen. Those are just a few examples that are perfect for this time of the year.

Sometimes some of the weirdest and most unexplainable things can be found in nature. That leads me to this bizarre thing.

Have you seen the creepy pointing tree in Cold Spring, New York? When I think of trees with human looking limbs I can't help but think of the Wizard of Oz. Only this tree doesn't appear to be throwing apples. It's juts point at the water. Specifically, it's pointing under a rock. What do you think is under there or was at one point in time?

It's resemblance to a human hand is almost uncanny.

Has anyone seen this mysterious tree and where is it exactly? Keep scrolling to find out.

Allison Sohanchyk Conti

The tree is actually quite beautiful.

According to the Hudson Valley resident who shared the photo, the odd looking tree is off a hiking trail at Sandy Beach in Cold Spring.

Allison Sohanchyk Conti

Don't be surprised if this tree limb becomes the inspiration for a future horror film.

