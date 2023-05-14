Great Escape Drops List of Enhancements With 2023 Opening Date

Here's what's new at Six Flags Great Escape this summer.

Lake George has always been a popular vacation destination for many over the years. In fact, the lake itself has previously been voted as the most beautiful lake in the U.S. according to some sources. As a child growing up in the Hudson Valley area, visits to Lake George in New York's Adirondack region were always special. Jumping in the station wagon with the family and taking the drive North on the thruway brings back fond memories.

Whether we were walking the Lake George village, stopping in the souvenir shops, or visiting Great Escape for a day of fun on the rides, it was always memorable. I remember visiting Great Escape long before the name change when it was known as Storytown U.S.A., a Mother Goose fairy tale theme park.

What's New at Great Escape for Summer 2023?

According to News10 ABC, these are the new additions you'll find this summer season at Great Escape:

- A new entrance at the Raging River rafting attraction

- the new Boot Hill Cafe, offering sandwiches and pastries, along with Starbucks beverages.

- a new hospitality center including a fountain and shade.

- also, new benches, picnic tables and chairs along with restroom upgrades across the park and renovated rooms at the Great Escape Lodge.

Seasonal events scheduled for the park include Wild West Fest, 4th of July Fireworks, Oktoberfest, Boo Fest, and Fright Fest. The Great Escape will open on weekends starting May 20 and select other dates until Friday, June 23, then daily operation begins for the summer.