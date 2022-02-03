Peekskill Man Dies After Fall on Lake George Hiking Trail

A Peekskill man has died after a fall while hiking in the Lake George area.

On January 20th, 2022, New York State Police received a call after hikers saw a body at the bottom of a cliff. In a press release, the New York State Police explained:

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on January 20, 2022, the New York State Police responded to Shelving Rock Falls in the town of Fort Ann for a report of a deceased male located at the bottom of a cliff. The victim is identified as 55-year-old Timothy J. Gillen of Peekskill. Passing hikers observed Gillen at the bottom of the cliff and contacted police. Preliminary investigation determined that Gillen had been hiking in the area died as a result of a fall.

NYUpstate.com adds that 55-year-old Gillen was an expert hiker. They also report that once Forest Rangers located Gillen's body, they "lowered it into a sled with ropes and carried it out of the woods, where it was turned over to the country coroner."

Authorities said they don't believe foul play was involved.

All Trails describes the Shelving Rock Falls Trail as an easy, well-trafficked, 6.3-mile loop adding that it "features a waterfall and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for hiking, walking, and nature trips and is best used from April until October."

However, winter conditions can become dangerous. A review on All Trails from January 29th, 2022 states:

We used our microspikes which were very helpful. Very cold and no one else was there when we were. Beautiful lake views and a very peaceful trail. Mostly flat with many icy spots.

Another Hudson Valley hiker found themselves in a scary situation while hiking out of town last week. Jacob Haisley of Red Hook was hiking the Appalachian Trail in Maine when deep snow and dangerously cold weather stopped him in his tracks.

Forest Rangers were able to locate Haisley and another hiker and bring them back to safety.

The Hudson Valley's 11 Strangest Things Found While Hiking

15 Signs That Winter Will be Bad These are apparently signs that tell us to expect a rough winter. Yes, they are wrapped in much folklore but who's to say they aren't true. I say we spend the next few weeks in the Hudson Valley seeing if we can predict our winter weather based on these 15 signs from nature.

Huttopia Adirondacks a New Glamping Resort in the Lake George Region Huttopia Adirondacks is an all-new glamping resort located in the Lake George Region of Adirondack Park