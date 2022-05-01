Boozy Glamping at Hudson Valley Vineyard

It seems that Hudson Valley residents are feeling happier with the return of warmer weather and sunny days. For myself, I do feel an increase in my mood and energy levels which I'm thankful for.

There is something so soothing about sitting outside and listening to the night sounds.

More than ever, it's relaxing to be able to sit outdoors at night and listen to Hudson Valley insects and wildlife.

Imagine being able to spend the night outdoors at your favorite restaurant?

In addition to a local restaurant, it would be neat to camp on the grounds of your favorite brewery or winery. This is possible in the Hudson Valley.

A Hudson Valley winery is offering on-site camping for a low cost.

Robibero Family Vineyards is now offering the option to stay on their campsite for only $60 a night. You can bring your tent and enjoy all of the amenities that are on-site at the vineyard. There is also a fire pit that you can sit around and there are also two outdoor baths available for guests.

This would be a great idea for a bachelorette or bachelor party. You can thank me later for the idea.

Where is Robibero Family Vineyards?

Robibero Family Vineyards is a locally owned, family-run winery in New Paltz, NY. They have a great location of being so close to the village of New Paltz, local shops, and hiking trails. The view of the Shawangunk mountains is incredible.

Robibero Family Vineyards is conveniently located on the same grounds as their campsite.

This would be a great opportunity to escape and enjoy the sounds of nature.

Click here to find out more.

You can click here to see availability on Airbnb's website.

Take a look at this winery's activities, unique wine, and birds-eye view below.

Would you camp or go glamping at this Hudson Valley winery? Why or why not? Share with us below.

