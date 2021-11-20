Get into the Holiday Spirit at this Hudson Valley Christmas Tree Lighting

There's nothing that gets us into the holiday spirit more than Christmas lights and displays. The red and green lights, sparkling decorations on lawns and Christmas music playing all around, it sure it the most wonderful time of the year.

There's something about this time of year that can give us a nostalgic sensation.

The holiday season also brings a sense of community, happiness and love. It seems that we are more willing to slow down, do something kind for someone and appreciate the small things in life.

I love the holiday season for all of these reasons. It's always a nice reminder of how we should live on a daily basis and treat others all year long.

Some folks have favorite things that they love most during the holidays. Some love the gatherings, others love gift giving and receiving while some simply enjoy the lights, displays and meaning behind Christmas itself.

No matter what your favorite feeling or thing is behind the holidays, its important that we share it together whether we are close or far away.

Find out more about this Hudson Valley Christmas tree lighting event.

On November 27, 2021, The Village of Wappingers Falls brought the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Light Parade to the Hudson Valley. This will take place at Mesier Park. The parade begins at 6pm with the tree lighting after that.

In addition to the lighting and parade, Santa will be making a special visit. There will also be food and music on site. If you know anyone who would like to register for the parade, they can do so at vwfrecreation@gmail.com

After you register to be a part of the parade, be sure to meet on Maple Street at 5pm. Participating members can light up anything that they desire, for instance, a tractor, boat or car.

Find out more here.

Will you be attending this tree lighting event? What other events are you planning on attending? Let us know below.

