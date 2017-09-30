Gabriel Bruce Roy, a Dutchess County Resident, Dies at 70

On Tuesday, September 27, 2017, Gabriel Bruce Roy was called home to the Lord after courageously battling a sickness for the last year.

Gabe, a longtime resident of Dutchess County, New York, was born in Sharon, Connecticut on December 27, 1947. After graduating from Pine Plains High School, he went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in English from Binghamton University and a Master’s degree in Communications from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Gabe then joined IBM in Poughkeepsie, New York, where he worked first as a technical writer and then as a project manager. After 38 years of service, Gabe retired from IBM in 2008.

Gabe was very honored to have served in the U.S Army Reserves, and he rose to the rank of Coronel in the New York State Guard. He was a serious student of military history and became an expert on World War II. As an active member of the Outers Club, he enjoyed target shooting and participating in shooting events. He had an extensive collection of WWII rifles from throughout Europe and Japan and he enjoyed performing technical evaluations of his collection and publishing articles in sports shooting magazines.

Gabe had a number of other interests, which he pursued with his characteristic passion. He was the ultimate German sports car enthusiast, who not only enjoyed driving his vehicles, be he also published articles in the Mercedes Benz Magazine. He had a special love of baseball, which he began playing as a child and throughout high school as well as playing well into his retirement years. When he wasn’t playing baseball, he was volunteering his time as a coach for the local youth baseball league. He also volunteered his time as an EMT with the LaGrange Fire Department and served on the boards of the LaGrange Library and the Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union.

We will always remember Gabe’s gregarious and witty personality along with his huge smile, his “occasional” sarcasm and his ever willingness to opine on the current political events. We will always remember him joyfully walking his German Shepherds, or putting his German sports sedans through their paces. Yes, Gabe has moved on, but he will forever live on in all of our hearts.

Gabe is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Brands Roy, who recently relocated to Roswell, Georgia, his daughter Heather Roy Schlosser and her husband David of Dobbs Ferry, New York and his son Tyler Roy and his wife Kristin of Roswell, Georgia, as well as his brother, David Roy of Santa Fe, New Mexico and his sister Clarice Roy Schwartz of Newburgh, New York and several loving nieces. He was fondly known as “Boppy” by his three grandsons, Trent and Dean Schlosser and Matthew Roy.

Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, New York. A funeral service and burial ceremony will take place at the Smithfield Presbyterian Church at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 5, 2017.