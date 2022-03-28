I have had animals in my house ever since I was a kid and the one thing my parents always stressed was that our dog have their rabies shot. As a kid, I can remember a friend of the family getting bit by a dog that didn't have a rabies vaccine and because they weren't able to test the dog, the guy had to go through a series of treatments on the off chance he had contracted rabies from the dog bite.

I guess that incident is the reason I would never think of having an animal who wasn't up to date on its rabies shot. Rabies is a horrible disease that is actually a virus that, unfortunately, our domestic dogs and cats can be susceptible to if they come in contact with an animal that is carrying rabies.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. In the United States, rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. (CDC.gov)

Vet examining a Australian shepherd in front of white background GlobalP loading...

Ulster County Free Rabies Clinic in Kingston

With the weather warming up, our pets will be spending more time outside and may come in contact with an animal that has been exposed to rabies. It is important this time of year that we make sure our pets are up to date with their Rabies Vaccine.

Ulster County SPCA Free Rabies Vaccines in Kingston, NY

If you live in Ulster County, you can get your pets a free rabies vaccination courtesy of the Ulster County SPCA. They have teamed up with the Ulster County Department of Health for a free rabies vaccine clinic on Friday, April 8th, 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM. The event will be held at the Ulster County SPCA at 20 Wiedy Road in Kingston, New York. No appointment is necessary, but it is first come first serve with some COVID restrictions in place plus some animal safety requirements. Call (845) 331-5377 ext.216 with questions.

Did Your Dog's Breed Make the List?

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

How Well Do YOu Know Cats?