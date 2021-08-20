Free Produce Stand Run by Local Teens Open Wednesdays in Beacon

For a limited time, you can get free and fresh produce in downtown Beacon. Did I mention it was free?

For the past two years, we've all heard about how we need to be healthy. Where can we start? Being healthy starts with eating better. Per the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 are worse for people who are struggling with obesity.

There are a ton of benefits to eating fresh and locally grown vegetables.

Now more than ever, it is important to pay attention to what we put in our bodies to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Why wouldn't anyone want to eat better?

The cost and accessibility of fresh food and produce are just a few of the common reasons people resort to fattier foods or foods containing high amounts of preservatives.

Green Teen

Some teens in Beacon are looking to help members of the community who may struggle with getting fresh food. It's all part of a program called Green Teen.

Teenagers from the City of Beacon grow and maintain 3 gardens locally to help feed the community.

Members of Green Teen will be at 23 West Center Street in Beacon every Wednesday giving out fresh produce to anyone that needs it. The team will be there for 1 hour from 5pm to 6pm.

They open the market up each Wednesday afternoon at that time and will continue to do so until September.

The team has a mobile market as well but it has been temporarily paused due to COVID.

Green Teen is coordinated Helanna Bratman and her assistant is Ethan Harrison.