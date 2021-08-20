A-List Actor Rolls Massive Hippie Bus Through Hudson Valley

Some celebrities get around in a limousine and others like to tour around in a big RV with eagles and rainbows on it.

Credit: Jean LaFalce

If more and more movies and television shows are going to be made here locally then I guess we're just going to have to get used to seeing their busses and trailers here too.

It's no secret by now what a new HBO series called The White House Plumbers is being filmed here in the Hudson Valley and the Capital Region. The show stars Woody Harrelson and since filming for the HBO series began months ago many people all over the Hudson Valley area have spotted Woody Harrelson.

He's been sighted at gyms, restaurants and even on trains but for the first time in months, his bus has now been spotted. When you see this wagon Woody may be near.

Credit: Jean LaFalce

According to witnesses who watched filming of The White House Plumbers, Woody Harrelson was seen hanging out in this massive RV.

Woody Harrelson hails from Texas. I guess he's gotten used to having things bigger.

Have you seen this massive thing yet? We need to come up with a name for it. I don't know what he calls it but I do know one thing. He should let an artist here in the Hudson Valley make an addition to the paint job and add a mural.

Let me know if you see the Woody Wagon somewhere in the Hudson Valley.