Free Mini Comic Con Hits Wappingers Falls this Weekend

If you're looking to purchase comics, toys, collectibles or even vinyl you can get get your fix in downtown Wappingers this weekend for free.

Come get your geek on this weekend.

A free mini comic con is happening this weekend outside of the Wappingers Falls Town Hall building this weekend and the sad news about the postponement of the New York City Comic Con it couldn't come fast enough. Many Hudson Valley comic book and pop culture fans are itching for a con.

Incredicon is a free, outdoor, safe and fun fall festival with local vendors, artists, free comics and candy for kids.

Incredicon was created in 2018 by Hudson Valley natives, Mike Lopez & Michael Grassia. Lopez, who is a local educator is also a firm believer in the importance of using pop culture and the arts to reach and inspire young people.

Incredicon was traditionally a free and family friendly event that was held annually in the month of October in the Hudson Valley. A much larger event was scheduled in March but due to the pandemic the event was was put to a halt. A new outdoor event will take place this Saturday, October 24 from 10 AM – 4 PM at Wappingers Town Hall (20 Middlebush Rd, Wappingers Falls)

The event is free and in will be held in a safe outdoor setting. If you're thinking about cosplaying I suggest Scorpion or Sub Zero from Mortal Kombat because masks and social distancing will be required at the event.

Stop by and support local vendors while beefing up your collection.