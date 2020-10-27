Free Halloween Meals and Deals at Hudson Valley Restaurants

Whether dress in costume or not, Hudson Valley residents will be able to grab some free treats this Saturday.

Restaurants throughout the area will be offering some tempting discounts and deals. And with Halloween on a Saturday, it might just be what you need to fuel up for a spooky evening in the Hudson Valley.

Applebees

The restaurant chain is offering what they call Halloween Wings a FREE order of Boneless Wings with any purchase of $30 or more for "To Go" or delivery.

Chipotle

Customers can get a buy-one-get-one-free "Boorito." A special code will be given out on Chipotle's social media accounts between Friday and Saturday that will allow you to order the special deal.

IHOP

Kids can get a free Mr. Mummy pancake now through Halloween. The deal is available for kids under 12 in-restaurant or order $20 or more online & use code FREEMUMMY at checkout.

McDonald's

Here's a little-known perk that kids can take advantage of for Halloween. According to milehighonthecheap, for just one dollar you can score a Halloween Treats Pack that includes 12 coupons good for $10 of free food. The pack include three coupons each for a bag of apple slices, apple juice or milk, a hamburger and a small vanilla cone. These coupons are not available at all locations, so you may need to hunt around for this great deal.

Papa John's

The pizza chain will be offering their famous Jack-O-Lantern pizza for just $12.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering a free order of Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms with with a coupon code if order for dine-in or "To Go" and spend over $40.

Wendy's

Wendy's Boo Books are back. For just $1 your kids will get a coupon book including five free Frosty Jr.'s.