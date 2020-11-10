Hudson Valley Four Seasons Spots to Host a Press Conference

I think we all need a laugh after what was, and in some ways still is, the most dramatic election season ever.

Hands down the funniest thing to happen during the election was when the Trump campaign booked a press conference this past Saturday at what they thought was the Four Seasons. However, they booked Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philly, instead of the Four Seasons Hotel.

Listen we all make mistakes. I get it. But booking a press conference in what looks like a sketch ally in between an adult toy store and crematorium instead of a luxury hotel is peak comedy.

With that being said, I Googled a few Four Seasons locations around the Hudson Valley that could be a perfect backdrop for your next press conference.