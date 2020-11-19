Former Lower Hudson Valley Student Drafted By The New York Knicks

A talented former lower Hudson Valley high school student is set to go pro after being selected with the number 8 overall pick by the New York Knicks in the NBA Draft Wednesday night. Obi Toppin was born in Brooklyn but attended Ossining High School in Westchester County from 2015-17.

His story is a compelling one, coming out of high school he didn't garner much interest from any of the big-name basketball schools. He opted for a year of prep school in Maryland where he was able to begin to take his skills to the next level according to SB Nation.

Between his senior year and the time he wrapped up with prep school, he grew five inches and gained 20 pounds. That and his hunger to improve caught the attention of the Dayton Flyers basketball program. He'd go on to set freshman scoring records and caught the attention of NBA scouts at that point. But he opted to return for another year and it paid off, winning a variety of awards including the Naismith Award, John R. Wooden Award among others.

There was some speculation that the Knicks would trade up to draft him but Toppin was still available at the number eight pick. The 6-9 220 pound power forward is expected to help a young Knicks squad this season as they attempt to turn the program around.

Toppin wasn't the only Hudson Valley resident to be drafted last night. Elijah Wayne Hughes of Beacon was selected in the second round. The full NBA schedule hasn't been released yet but the season is expected to start on December 22.

Here's a look at the high flying player the Knicks are getting.