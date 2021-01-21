The quiet pattern of weather that has persisted over the past few weeks in the Hudson Valley may be about to change very soon. So far, we haven't seen much snow, outside of mid December's winter storm, and temperatures have stayed slightly above average. Now, some extended forecasts are calling for a series of weather systems to to move towards the east by early next week. This could bring some snowfall across the Hudson Valley, though the track and intensity of these storms is still uncertain.

Hudson Valley Weather says that the first storm front comes by Monday and Tuesday, though other factors could keep the system either up north in Canada or south towards the Mid-Atlantic. This is another case of many different computerized weather models generating multiple scenarios. One scenario has the system push through the northeast and the Hudson Valley.

This could be the first of several storm systems, as some models predict a better chance for more significant snow by late next week and into early February. These storms could bring heavier snow, according to Hudson Valley Weather, but it is still too far off to accurately predict.

One thing that snow storms need is consistently colder weather, and we're already seeing the temperatures drop late this week. This will last through the weekend, and into next week, which will keep the air cold enough for snow to stick. Some meteorologists had predicted a split in the Polar Vortex several weeks ago, which would plunge Arctic air into the U.S. This could aid in a more active storm pattern through the next few weeks, bringing an end to a calm period of weather.

We will keep you updated as weather conditions change. As we always say; it's winter in New York, and snow and cold are eventually bound to happen whether anyone likes it or not.