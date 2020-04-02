Flory’s Convenience and Deli Offering Free Bagged Lunches for Families
Thinkstock
Flory's Convenience and Deli is trying to help parents feed kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a recent post on their Facebook, Flory's Convenience and Deli announced they are offering free bagged lunches for families with school-aged children. According to the post, there is a choice of peanut butter and jelly, turkey with cheese, or ham with cheese on white or whole wheat bread. It will also come with one banana, a six-pack of ritz cheese or ritz peanut butter crackers, and a small water bottle. There is a limit of four lunches for kids per family.
According to their Facebook, you can stop into their four locations or call ahead. There are Flory's locations in Fishkill, Mahopac, Hopewell, and East Fishkill. The lunches are available for pickup between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
