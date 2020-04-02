Flory’s Convenience and Deli Offering Free Bagged Lunches for Families

In a recent post on their Facebook, Flory's Convenience and Deli announced they are offering free bagged lunches for families with school-aged children. According to the post, there is a choice of peanut butter and jelly, turkey with cheese, or ham with cheese on white or whole wheat bread. It will also come with one banana, a six-pack of ritz cheese or ritz peanut butter crackers, and a small water bottle. There is a limit of four lunches for kids per family.