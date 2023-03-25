Fishkill Police Department Patrol Units to Monitor Bus Routes

Local police departments will be patrolling bus routes to ensure that motorists are fully stopping when school buses come to a full stop.

The Town of Fishkill Police Department shared a reminder to motorists in Dutchess County earlier this week in regards to driving behind school buses.

In a statement shared to their Facebook account, the Town of Fishkill Police Department explains that Dutchess County has enacted the "School Bus Stop Arm Enforcement Program." School buses in Dutchess County will now be equipped with photo violation monitoring systems.

The cameras are set up to "capture images of drivers who unlawfully pass stopped school busses." Traffic tickets will then be issued to whomever the vehicle is registered to.

If you needed a reminder, drivers must stop when a bus puts its stop sign and flashing lights out and on. The Town of Fishkill Police Department explains further:

When a stopped school bus flashes its red light(s), traffic that approaches from either direction, even in front of the school and in school parking lots, must stop before it reaches the bus. You should stop at least 20 feet (6 m) away from the bus.

Before a school bus stops to load or discharge passengers, the driver will usually flash warning lights, which are located on the front and back of the bus near the roof. When you see them, decrease speed and be prepared to stop.

To clear up any confusion the add that you must stop even if you're on the "opposite side of a divided highway."

Motorists can't start driving again until the flashing light stop or "when the bus driver or a traffic officer signals that you can proceed." This applies to all New York State roadways.

You can learn more about the School Bus Stop Arm Enforcement Program with the Town on Fishkill Police Department on their Facebook page

