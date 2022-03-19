Fishkill Couple Appears on Reality Show to Save Troubled Marriage

Reality show cameras followed a local couple through Fishkill and other Dutchess County towns as they tried to piece their troubled marriage back together.

TV host Terry Dubrow is known for helping plastic surgery patients with their messed up boob jobs and facelifts on the reality series Botched. Now he's teamed up with his spouse Heather to help couples on the brink of divorce with some counseling, advice and, of course, plastic surgery.

The new show is called Seven Year Stitch and it's being called a "social experiment" that separates troubled couples for seven weeks before reuniting them in the hopes of saving their marriage.

In the debut episode Fishkill residents Chris, 36, and Kathleen, 33, visit the hosts in California to discuss their marriage troubles. Chris works from home as a hedge fund analyst while Kathleen slaves away in a local hospital as an oncology nurse. The couple has been coping with the stress of raising a three-year-old child during the pandemic and dealing with financial issues thanks to a new pool that has sucked up more money than expected.

The couple has been together for seven years and married for five, but have known each other almost all of their lives. Kathleen is a fan of the Real Housewives star, Heather Dubrow, and decided to reach out to her when she heard about the new show.

Heather and Terry decide to help out the couple's marriage, but first, they need to get some plastic surgery.

It may sound weird but remember... this is a reality show on the E! network. Kathleen has been self-conscious about her sagging breasts ever since she finished breastfeeding and Chris has always hated the way his teeth look. Luckily, there's help and the couple undergoes procedures to fix themselves up before heading back to Fishkill.

Once back in the Hudson Valley, Chris hits AllSport with the help of a professional trainer to get himself back into shape. He says that he used to climb Mount Beacon, but is now desperately out of breath when trying to run up a slight incline. Kathleen heads to what appears to be Hannaford for some healthy food that contains anti-inflammatories to help recover from her boob surgery.

While Chris stays at a hotel in Fishkill, Kathleen enjoys her freedom at home. The two attempt to get their own lives back on track before reuniting and deciding whether to work on their marriage or make the separation permanent.

We find out later in the episode that Chris's brother is the owner of AJ Cafe in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The brothers discuss the recent loss of their father, which Chris believes has had an impact on the intimacy problems he's been having with his wife.

Eventually, the show hosts travel to the Hudson Valley to check up on the couple's progress. They quibble a bit about the pronunciation of Fishkill, with Terry putting a little too much stress on the "kill" part.

The duo visits Kathleen at her home and Terry immediately suggests a "checkup" of her boob surgery. After heading to the bedroom to take a peek he confirms that her breasts are now as perky as they should be. The hosts then decide to climb Mt. Beacon with Chris and chat about his transformation. It turns out that new teeth and a few shed pounds were all he needed to get his mojo back.

With the couple both feeling good about themselves again, the question remains whether or not they want to make their marriage work. Both Kathleen and Chris are flown back to California to finally reveal their new selves to each other and decide whether or not to go ahead with a divorce.

Thanks to their new boobs, teeth and perspective on life, the couple reaffirm their love for each other and vow to make things work. A final video message from the couple, both atop Mt.Beacon for a romantic hike, confirms that they've worked things out.

The whole episode is available to stream now at E! Online. You can watch a preview below.

