Frightening Recall: Issued for Very Popular Children’s Item

Pass the information along to anyone who has children. It's never a comforting feeling when an alert gets issued for a recall on a popular product. It gets even scarier when the product is commonly used by children and families.

Sometimes recalls can be issued for something small, but many other times it's for something very serious. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recently issued a recall on a popular product that you might not expect.

What's the latest product to be recalled?

The Rock 'n Play Sleepers are popular with infants and have been commonly used to help them get to sleep. However, at least 8 infant fatalities have reportedly happened from them due to infants allegedly rolling from their back to their stomachs or on the side while being unrestrained or under circumstances. How awful...

When was the recall issued/how is it being taken care of?

It was issued very promptly and recently. According to the CPSC page, the recall was issued on January 9th, 2023. The only positive thing is that individuals who purchased the item will receive a full refund for it.

More information:

If you're looking to find out more about the recall people are being encouraged to call (866)-812-6518, you can call Monday through Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm.

Also, more specific details about the product can be found at cpsc.gov. Be careful with anything you purchase especially when it involves children.

