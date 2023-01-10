Uber Ride From Hell Ends With Arrest of Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley Uber driver's fare ended in police lights and an arrest.

Police say the incident happened after a Saugerties woman ordered an Uber to pick her up on Saturday afternoon. Danita Brocius of Highland was apparently still inside the vehicle when the driver decided to stop at the Mountain View Market on Blue Mountain Road.

The Uber driver reportedly left his car to enter the market when he claims Brocius stole his cellphone. Saugerties police were called to the scene and arrested the 40-year-old woman after recovering the driver's phone.

Brocius was charged with one count of Petit Larceny, but this was apparently not her first arrest. In 2014 Danica Brocius was arrested by State Police in Kingston and charged with felony Grand Larceny with a credit card. Her name also appears on the Kingston Landlord Support website, which lists tenants that have been issued warrants of eviction in the past by the Ulster County court system.

It's unclear why the Uber driver decided to stop mid-fare and enter a deli, but If I was the driver's fare, it would have certainly cost them a star in their rating. It's probably not a good idea to leave your passenger in your Uber mid-ride, and an especially terrible decision to also leave behind your cell phone.

After being processed, Brocius was officially charged with one count of Petit Larceny and released on a police appearance ticket. Brocius was ordered to return to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

