Firework Displays Planned in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster counties

Despite many cancelations, there are Fourth of July fireworks planned in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Three free, socially distant fireworks displays around Dutchess County are planned for Saturday, July 4. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Independence Day by enjoying one of the three drive-in displays, which will begin promptly at 9:30 p.m. at the following venues:

Dutchess Stadium, 1500 Route 9D, Wappinger

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 Route 9, Rhinebeck

Silo Ridge Field Club Equestrian Center (Keane Stud), 217 Depot Hill Road, Amenia

Gates will open to vehicles at each location at 7:30 p.m. Parking is limited at Keane Stud (300 vehicles), Dutchess Stadium (500) and the Dutchess County Fairgrounds (3,000), and vehicles will be properly spaced to conform to social distancing. Residents are encouraged to arrive early at the venue of their choice to ensure a spot.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has robbed us all of so much, but nothing will stop Dutchess County from honoring the birth of our nation. Our residents deserve the chance to celebrate this most American of holidays – even as we remain safely and socially distant – and our County is proud to collaborate with our community partners to present a patriotic observance worthy of our country, as we strive every day to fulfill the radical undeniable truth, that all are created equal endowed with certain unalienable rights: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro I urge residents to join Dutchess County and honor those first renegades who battled tyranny and founded our beloved United States, all while we savor a nighttime spectacle that will light up the sky!”

In Orange County, county’s 2020 Freedom Fest fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 18 at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery. Gates will tentatively open at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk. Approximately 4,000 spectators attended last year’s Freedom Fest.

“With everything that the community has endured during COVID-19, we think Freedom Fest will be especially welcomed this year,” Orange County Executve Steve Neuhaus said. “The event will be very different from years past and will be held with the public’s health and safety as the highest priority as we adhere to all public health guidelines. We are excited to host families for a celebratory fireworks show this year and look forward to the entire community coming together."

In Ulster County, as of this writing, fireworks are planned for Friday, July 3, at the Accord Speedway and on Saturday, July 4 in Ellenville, according to Hudson Valley Post's 4th of July Celebrations Guide for 2020.

Some annual fireworks displays in the Hudson Valley that have already been canceled include fireworks in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Saugerties, Cornwall, Maybrook, Germantown, Liberty, Plattekill, Monroe and Highlands Falls.

The City of Kingston will host a Fourth of July Weekend Motorcade for Essential Workers on Sunday, July 5 at 4:00 p.m. The celebration is intended to honor and celebrate essential and frontline workers and will include driving past essential workplaces to show support.

“We hope everyone will spend a safe Fourth of July holiday with their loved ones and visit the many shops and restaurants that are re-opening,” Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said. “The motorcade gives us an opportunity to extend the festivities and celebrate all the essential workers who have our kept our community running during this challenging time. They have truly been heroes, and we appreciate everyone who put their health and safety on the line for their community. On July 5, we will honk our horns and show our gratitude!”

Cop's Dance-Off With Child Tops This Week's Hudson Valley News