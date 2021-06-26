Over the weekend we took the kids to one of my favorite properties to walk around, Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie.

The property is over 200 acres and it's just really beautiful, to be honest. The property features five miles of hiking trails, a museum, a museum shop, and classrooms for educational programs.

The main house on the property, which is awesome, was originally designed in 1850 for artist and inventor Samuel F. B. Morse by architect Alexander Jackson Davis. It is a truly gorgeous home and you need to see it.

We were there this weekend because they were hosting their second fairy house hunt, which they started last year, and my daughters love it, so we returned for year two. It's a really fun thing that allows the kids to take a map and hunt for fairy houses that are placed all over the property in different spots.

Don't worry, I won't give away where any of the fairy houses are hidden. I leave that up to you to find them all, but we can explore the amazing property, let's take a walk.

Fall in Love With the Gorgeous, Serene, and Historic Locus Grove Estate

