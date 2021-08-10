Fake COVID Vaccine Card Could Land You in Jail in New York

Fake COVID vaccine cards are on the rise in New York. Anyone caught making, buying or selling a fake vaccine card could end up in jail.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The sale or distribution of blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards to individuals who have not actually received a vaccine poses a serious threat to the health of New York communities and will impede the progress that has been made in combatting COVID-19, officials say.

“As the Delta variant becomes more prominent, it is more important than ever for New Yorkers to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” James stated. “Not only do fake and fraudulently-completed vaccination cards violate federal and state laws and the public trust, but they also put the health of our communities at risk and potentially prolong this public health crisis. I strongly urge New Yorkers to reject these fake vaccination cards and get the COVID-19 vaccine, so that we can move forward from this pandemic and return to normalcy as soon as possible.”

Falsifying vaccine cards and records, as well as the unauthorized use of the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services seals violates various federal and New York state laws and is subject to civil and criminal enforcement, according to James.

If you are caught with a fake COVID-19 vaccine card you should face up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice.

"Vaccination cards are intended to provide recipients of the coronavirus vaccine with important information regarding the type of vaccine they received and their dates of inoculation. The creation, purchase, or sale of vaccine cards by individuals is illegal and endangers public safety," the FBI states.

According to the FBI, the unauthorized use of an official government agency's seal (such as HHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)) is a crime, and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws.

"Do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information," the FBI states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In June, New York lawmakers passed a bill making it illegal to falsify vaccine records.

According to New York State Senator Anna Kaplan (D.-Long Island), who introduced the bill, falsifying a digital record of a COVID-19 vaccine is punishable by up to four years in prison. A fake paper COVID vaccine could land you in jail for a year.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all New Yorkers 12 years of age and older, and must be administered free of charge. To find a New York state operated vaccination site, please visit this the state's COVID-19 vaccine tracker website. Other vaccination sites can be found online.

New Yorkers are urged not to share pictures of this card online or on social media, or to at least blur out private information (date of birth, vaccination lot number, etc.). Scammers can use New Yorkers’ personal information to steal their identity, and use pictures to create fake cards.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Richest town in each state

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Nearly 30 New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Many New York Businesses Will Require Customers to be Vaccinated

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Jaw-Dropping $9.5 Million Transformation Complete At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.