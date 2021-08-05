Explore The Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home on the Market

You will be blown away by the most expensive home on the market in all of the Hudson Valley.

The most expensive home in all of the Hudson Valley is found in Westchester County. The home at 159 Mahopac Ave in Granite Springs is listed for $100,000,000! Take a look at this breathtaking home below:

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

The home known as the Stonewall Farm comes with eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and 28,000 square feet.

"Stonewall Farm features 19 consecutive parcels totaling 740 acres, Westchester's largest equestrian estate and is dedicated to raising championship thoroughbred horses," the listing states.

The SMART, slate-roofed house was designed by top designers in 2004 and is 24,000 sq ft.

A Wide center hall to parlor and solarium open to the bluestone terrace. The dining room connects to the butler's pantry and vast eat-in chef's kitchen, den.

A two-story library features leather floors.

There's also a 2,200 bottle wine cellar, tasting room, game room and pub.

The home features 8 bedrooms, 8 full baths, 4 half baths, and 9 fireplaces. There is elevator services to all levels.

A private top master floor has commanding views, realtors say.

A wisteria colonnade connects to a 4,000 sq ft pavilion with a 60' heated pool, jacuzzi, fireplace, gym, sauna, kitchen and changing rooms.

There's also a turf racetrack, riding trails, 40 stall yearling barn, two 24 stall broodmare barns, round pens, and 4 board fenced paddocks with run-in sheds.

There is a guest house and additional housing.

Amenities include:

Alarm

Balcony

Dishwasher

Eat in Kitchen or Dining Room

Elevator

Fireplace(s)

Formal Dining Room

Pantry

Refrigerator

Spa / Hot Tub

Sprinkler System

Storage

Walk-in Closet(s)

Hardwood Flooring

Indoor Pool

Intercom System

Marble Countertop

Dryer Included

Exercise Room

Wet Bar

Generator

Blinds

Cathedral Ceilings

Park

Convection Steam Oven

Oil

Central Air

Attached Garage

Garage - Detached

Heated garage

