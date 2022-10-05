Explore the Amazing Tastes of Beacon on a Cool Brunch Food Crawl

There is nothing quite like a fun and delicious Sunday brunch, especially if it’s in a cool town like Beacon. The problem is that there are so many great places in Beacon to choose from that it’s hard to decide. What if you could try a little of this from here, a little of that from there, and a little something in between? That’s exactly what you’ll be able to do at the Brunch Beacon Food Crawl.

The Brunch Beacon Food Crawl will be on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11AM - 3PM. Perfect brunch hours. Brunch Beacon will have over 20 participating stops on Main Street serving up taste size portions of brunch items. Even mimosas for those 21 and over. It’s a perfect way for you to finally check out all of those Beacon restaurants that you’ve been meaning to try. And you can do it all in one day. And other businesses will be participating as well. There will even be live music from local favorite Alyssa Goldstein at the Happy Valley Arcade from 11AM - 2PM.

The Beacon Brunch Food Crawl is from 11 - 3, but you’re going to want to leave yourself a little extra time to explore everything that Beacon has to offer. Like Dia Beacon, one of the area’s best art museums. And you may have to make a few trips back to your car if you’re a big shopper like I am. Every time I go to Beacon I leave with more bags than I ever planned for. Sorry, can’t help it. Beacon is that kind of place.

The Brunch Beacon Food Crawl will happen on Sunday, Oct. 23, rain or shine. For ticket, a full list of participating shops, and more information about check in and how the Food Crawl will work, check out the Brunch Beacon website.

