Expected Traffic Issues in Pleasant Valley This Weekend

Pleasant Valley Bicentennial Days Celebration is set for this weekend, and drivers should expect delays and road closures for most of the weekend in Pleasant Valley.

With the Town of Pleasant Valley getting ready to celebrate their 200th anniversary this weekend (9/17-9/19) with a weekend full of events including, a 10 mile bike ride on Saturday and parade on Sunday, the Dutchess County Sheriffs Department is advising motorists to expect travel issues on both days.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, motorists should expect traffic delays and road closures in Pleasant Valley during the following times on both Saturday and Sunday.

Pleasant Valley Traffic Advisory Saturday September 18th

Motorists should expect traffic delays between 10:00am and 12:00pm. The 10-mile bike ride sponsored by the Pleasant Valley Lions Club, will start at Milestone Square Plaza and travel on North Avenue, Salt Point Turnpike, Sherow Road, North Avenue, Main Street (Rt. 44) and conclude at the Pleasant Valley Town Hall. There will be intermittent closures of these roadways to ensure the safety of bicyclists. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and seek alternate routes.

Pleasant Valley Traffic Advisory Sunday September 19th

Motorists should expect traffic delays between 12:00pm and 2:00pm. Starting at 12:00pm, the Bicentennial Parade will line-up on North Avenue between Martin Road and Sherow Road. Travel will be restricted on this portion of North Avenue. The parade will begin at 1:00pm, traveling south on North Avenue, west on Main Street (Rt. 44) and ending at the Pleasant Valley Town Hall. These roadways will be closed for the duration of the parade. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and seek alternate routes.

Happy 200th anniversary to the Town of Pleasant Valley!!!

