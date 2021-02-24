Ex-Aide to Cuomo Shares Shocking Harassment Allegations

Allegations of misconduct and and harassment were made public months ago by a woman who worked closely with Governor Cuomo. More and more shocking details are being shared.

Lindsey has posted more details about her time while working with the Governor and has made more allegations in blog on Medium titled, My Story Working with Governor Cuomo. In her story she alleges things like the governor suggested once that they play strip poker, made comments about her looks, and even left her roses and signed photographs of him in locked offices.

Boylan also claims in her story that other women who have worked for the administration have confided in her and shared stories.

According to the New York Post, Cuomo's press secretary stated that the allegations are false.

