Is it legal to conceal carry a taser in New York State?

This comes down to the whole is it legal or do people just do it anyway? In this particular case, it isn't exactly legal, and you could get a ticket or citation for it. Want to dig deeper on this one? Here's what we found out.

Is it legal to mail cannabis edibles inside New York State?

We are getting so close to recreational marijuana in New York State and also with that will be edibles for recreational use, allegedly any day now. So, you have a friend who wants to mail you some now, can they do it? Is it legal? The USPS is a federal agency, those feds don't like anything to do with cannabis or edibles, so better hold off on mailing any of them, for now. Here's where we dug a little deeper into that.

Can you legally drink alcohol in a car if you are not driving in New York State?

So, you and your friends are heading out for the night, you are night driving, can you bring a road soda along and consume it in the car? Heck, you're not driving so what's the big deal? Yeah, New York State says no open containers in a vehicle. The only time that it will be 'ok' is if you are in a vehicle for hire (like a limo) and they have a permit, then you can. Here's more info on the exact formalities of the situation.

Is it legal to own a cannon in New York State?

This is another one that baffles more and more people. As the laws state it, you can legally own a cannon, you can even keep it in the front yard, the back yard, wherever you want it to be, you just cannot legally own the ammunition for it. Yep, that is the ever-present New York loophole. Here is a deeper dive into that odd law.

Can you legally marry your first cousin in New York State?

So, does it sound weird? Someone marrying their first cousin? Believe it or not this happens quite often. It is even legal in many states. Is it legal in New York State? Well, it's not illegal. There is no law on the books that makes it illegal. So? Here is the rest of the legal info.

Looking for one or two more laws to help make your life drama free? Here are a few laws that are still on the books inside New York State. Do you agree?

