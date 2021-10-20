‘Enchanted’ Photo Studio Opens in Historic Hudson Valley Church

A luxury photo studio creating dream-like portraits of Hudson Valley children as magical characters has moved into an old historic church.

A company called Enchanted Fairies has announced its very first New York location. The portrait studio is generating lots of buzz over their viral images of children that are simply breathtaking. Enchanted Fairies transforms kids into mystical characters through a fully immersive photo experience.

Enchanted Fairies

When families enter Enchanted Fairies their first task is to choose a theme for their luxury photoshoot. Kids can become a mermaid, a fairy or even a brave warrior. Once they choose their character, the subject gets to play dress up. A huge selection of dresses and costumes are available in a rainbow of colors. There are also accessories like tiaras, fairy wings and swords to complete the look.

YouTube/Shannon Schmid

After children are in character, they're ready for hair and makeup. Stylists put together the finishing touches before the photoshoot begins, including just the right amount of glitter and "fairy dust." Finally, the little models make their way to their choice of elaborate sets where the magical photoshoot will take place.

Enchanted Fairies

The studio, located at 4 Pleasant Valley Road in Pine Bush in an old historic church with a giant working bell, is the brainchild of Mexican artist Dan Gutier and co-founder Aileen Avikova, who says she's very excited about the company's new Hudson Valley location.

We look forward to meeting the amazing children and families who take the time to visit us. Our Portrait Artists go above and beyond to make sure each child has an amazing time during their session, and we’re looking forward to spreading the magic!

Because of the painstaking detail put into each and every portrait, Avilova says that reservations are required for families wishing to book a photo shoot. Initially, there will only be 50 slots available. A video preview of the Enchanted Fairies experience is below. For more information on pricing and booking an appointment, you can visit their website.

