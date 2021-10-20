Sebastian Bach Hudson Valley Concert Cancelled

Sebastian Bach (formerly of Skid Row) was scheduled to play Middletown, NY Wednesday night. That show is reportedly canceled.

According to Ticketmaster, the show that was scheduled for Wed, Oct. 20 in Middletown, NY at the Orange County Fair Speedway has been canceled with no reason given for the cancelation. Refunds will be issued. See the post from Ticketmaster below.

https://www.ticketmaster.com/sebastian-bach-middletown-new-york-10-20-2021/event/1D005AF2C9C72979

Sebastian Bach gained popularity as frontman for the metal band Skid Row. Skid Row was formed out of Toms River, NJ back in 1986. The band was very successful during the late ’80s and early ’90s. They released their debut album in 1989 and the album went multi-platinum with hit singles ’18 and Life’, ‘I Remember You’, and ‘Youth Gone Wild’. The band went in a heavier direction for their second album, the double-platinum #1 release ‘Slave to The Grind’. Skid Row has sold 20 million records worldwide.

The classic band lineup featured Sebastian Bach (vocals), Rachel Bolan (bass), Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo (guitar), Scotti Hill (guitar), and Rob Affuso (drums). One of my favorite heavy metal singers, Sebastian Bach continues to rock these days as a solo artist and he has released an autobiography, 18 and Life on Skid Row in 2017. Having seen Sebastian Bach over the years many times, he always puts on an amazing live show. Us hardcore Skid Row fans have always wanted a reunion of the original lineup, but it's clear after many rumors over the years, we just aren't gonna get it. Some members just don't like each other, period. Sebastian Bach plays Toad's Place in New Haven, CT tonight if you're up for a road trip.