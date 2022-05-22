I am not quite sure when I first heard the term "Crawl," but it is a term the Urban Dictionary defines as "an activity involving a group of people who frequent many bars together". I am going to guess it was the first time I heard about New York City's Santa Crawl.

Since that time, I have invented my own form of crawls. I have my annual pumpkin crawl which is where I visit multiple Hudson Valley Farms purchasing pumpkins at each stop. I also have the Christmas Tree Crawl but that is more of a farm market crawl for a tree, a wreath, and assorted holiday gifts.

Eat and Drink Crawl in Beacon, NY

The idea of a crawl is actually really fun. You and a group of friends get to roam as you wish from place to place with a determined purpose. This is probably why a town like Beacon would have a crawl. There are many places to enjoy in Beacon so the idea of roaming around town eating, drinking, and shopping could end up being an awesome day.

Events in Beacon, New York

June 11, 2022, is the Eat, Drink, Beacon Food Crawl. This is a ticketed event and is expected to draw hundreds of people to the city. Tickets are just $40 dollars to enjoy 20 plus restaurants and shops that plan to be part of this opportunity to experience Beacon, NY.

EAT DRINK BEACON will feature 20+ restaurants, eateries, business and shops who will offer a sampling of small bites, drinks & more. This is a great event to sample new dining offerings, get to know the latest food trends in town and explore what's new on Main Street. (Via Facebook)

Beacon, NY Restaurants that are Dog Friendly

13 PAW-fect Dog Friendly Bars and Restaurants in Beacon, New York These 13 PAW-fect Beacon businesses allow you to bring your pup along for fun times with friends and family.

Building Now Closed in Beacon New York