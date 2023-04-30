High-End Bicycle Went Missing in Dutchess County, NY

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information to come forward. Our world is just getting more and more complicated and simple things have become hard to enjoy. I never remember hearing about stolen property when I was growing up and sadly I hear about it all of the time now. I don't understand how people steal from one another and don't feel bad, one Hudson Valley resident is missing something that was probably very important to them.

Get our free mobile app

What alleged theft took place in Dutchess County recently?

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, they are investigating a reported theft that involves a missing high-end bicycle. The alleged incident took place in the Town of Northeast and is believed to have happened on April 14th between 7:45am and 8:00am. I'm not a bike expert so the specific make and model can be found below (I don't want to mess up the search).



What can you do to help?

It's simple...spread the word and share the story to other residents in Hudson Valley. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information on the alleged crime to come forward and contact the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (845)-486-3820 or the DCSO TIP LINE at (845)-605-CLUE (2583).

Hopefully we can update this story with a happy ending.

How about we talk about something more positive, here's how to adopt a highway in the state and cool parks in the area:

5 Things To Know About Adopting a Highway in New York State Here are a few things that you might not know about adopting a highway. Do you need to pick up trash? If so how often? Can you keep the money from the recyclables?