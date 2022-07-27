3 Dutchess County Youths Win Scholarships for College

Congratulations to three well-deserving Hudson Valley students.

With the 176th Dutchess County Fair getting underway on August 23rd it's that time of year for the folks at Dutchess County's Agricultural Society Scholarship Committee to reveal the yearly winners of Agricultural Society scholarships.

Dutchess County Fair President/CEO Andy Imperati officially announced that three youths from Dutchess county that are seeking higher education at an accredited two or four-year college or university in the Fall of 2023 have been awarded scholarships, "We continue to support our youth who choose to pursue a career in agriculture or a career related to agriculture or horticulture".

Scholarship Winners

This year's big winner was Annette Prezzano, of Red Hook, who was selected to receive an $8,000 scholarship thanks to the Dutchess County Agricultural Society. Haley McCord, of Red Hook and Benjamin Prentice, of Pine Plains, were both selected to receive a one-time Achievement Award.

All recipients were recognized on Wednesday, July 20th, during the annual Agricultural Society’s dinner meeting. Each of the scholarships was funded through the generosity of the Dutchess County Agricultural Society, Inc. Congratulations to this years winners!

How Were Students Selected?

All students that chose to be eligible for the scholarships were evaluated in a variety of areas. Those areas included Dutchess County Fair participation, grade point average, community involvement, and leadership roles.

The Dutchess County Fair opens Tuesday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 28th at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Route 9 in Rhinebeck. For more information on the fair check them out online here or call them at 845-876-4000.

