Dutchess County, NY: Will Domestic Partners Now Need to Register?

COVID has made a lot of people look at situations differently, domestic partnerships. Think about it. If you wanted to visit your loved one in the hospital, you were probably denied at the heart of COVID, because you were not married. Heck, you have more than likely been with that person for years, so why can't you get the recognition for it?

What is a domestic partnership and will there be a domestic partnership registry that you can sign up for? What length of time do you need to be together to be considered in a domestic partnership?

So, what does New York State consider a domestic partnership?

According to New York guidelines, a domestic partnership is defined as:

A legal relationship permitted under the laws of the State and City of New York for couples that have a close and committed personal relationship.

Are there many counties in New York State that have a domestic partner registry?

Yes, there are. While each county maintains its own registry, Dutchess does not currently have one. However the City of New York, Westchester County, Rockland County, and Putnam County.

Are there benefits to being a part of a domestic partner registry?

If you want to be legally recognized as a person who is committed to another, you are their person and they are yours, this would potentially give you the acknowledged rights that would be available to a spouse.

When will Dutchess County New York have their own domestic partnership registry?

This legislative proposal has been re-introduced to the Dutchess County legislature, as of 9/14/2022. It now has to go through the approval process.

