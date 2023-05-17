Anyone wake up to the sight of a vehicle parked on their front lawn?

Police in the Hudson Valley are saying an intoxicated man was speeding when he "failed to negotiate the roadway", sending him and his vehicle crashing through a fence and into a front yard. A brief foot pursuit even occurred during this early morning incident, according to police, before the suspect was taken into custody.

Saugerties Man Allegedly Drove Drunk Through Fence and Yard

The Saugerties Police Department is saying that a 22-year-old male suspect was traveling at an unsafe speed when he went off the road and through the fence early Tuesday morning. Police say an officer near the scene overserved the crash and chased the suspect down as he attempted to flee by foot.

See Also: Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV

Police say they arrested the suspect and he has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated 0.08% BAC or Greater, and other charges such as Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent.

Hudson Valley Man Charged With DWI After Vehicle Gets Stuck on Lawn

A very similar incident happened in September 2022, as the Saugerties Police Department said they observed a "1990 Chevrolet Van, protruding from bushes" on someone's front lawn.

loading...

Sources say the initial accident happened on Route 212 when the suspect and his Chevy went off the road and hit a mailbox, and then got stuck on the lawn.

Police say the 31-year-old suspect was charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC of 0.15%, which is almost 2 times over the legal limit of 0.08%.